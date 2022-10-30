×

Blue Label hints at Cell C’s future in fintech

Having settled its debt, Blue Label co-CEO Brett Levy says the mobile provider is ready to offer new products and get into fresh areas of business

30 October 2022 - 19:50 Mudiwa Gavaza

Blue Label Telecoms, which is considering taking control of Cell C, has hinted that SA’s fourth-largest mobile operator is looking to enter financial services like other network providers, using the sector to bring in new revenue. 

Blue Label, Cell C’s largest shareholder, completed the long-awaited recapitalisation of the troubled mobile operator in September. Cell C, headed by Douglas Craigie Stevenson, has struggled to make a profit since it opened for business in 2001. It has been laden with long-term debt of R8.7bn, prompting Blue Label and Lesaka Technology (formerly known as Net1), which owned 15%, to write down their combined R7.5bn investment to nil...

