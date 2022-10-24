Despite rising from August, the country's crude imports in September of 9.79-million barrels per day were 2% below the amount brought in a year earlier
The chosen approach is not economically and politically attainable in a low-growth, high interest-rate, higher-inflation environment
In speech to the nation, Ramaphosa touts ‘decisive steps to end state capture’ under his watch
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
The move would prevent executives from having to sell shares to fund the restructuring they are due to reveal on Thursday
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Homosexuality is illegal in the conservative Muslim country, and some soccer stars have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling for the World Cup
Magpies produce their biggest result of the season with victory over Tottenham
The accelerator Awards are objective and fact-based, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa
After walking away from a potential R30bn buyout for Telkom, MTN’s best bet may be to return to the negotiating table to achieve its goal of becoming a major player in SA’s fibre market, analysts say.
Without such a deal, the telecom operator may have to look at small fibre operators as acquisition targets. ..
NEWS ANALYSIS: What’s next for MTN after it shut down Telkom talks?
Best bet may be to return to negotiations to achieve its goal of becoming a major player in SA fibre market, say analysts
