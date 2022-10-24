×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS ANALYSIS: What’s next for MTN after it shut down Telkom talks?

Best bet may be to return to negotiations to achieve its goal of becoming a major player in SA fibre market, say analysts

BL Premium
24 October 2022 - 05:00 Mudiwa Gavaza

After walking away from a potential R30bn buyout for Telkom, MTN’s best bet may be to return to the negotiating table to achieve its goal of becoming a major player in SA’s fibre market, analysts say.

Without such a deal, the telecom operator may have to  look at small fibre operators as acquisition targets.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.