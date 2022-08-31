Russia has halted supplies via main pipeline to Europe for three days of maintenance amid doubts it will be switched back on
The case for empowering small businesses as part of a large supply chain is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sean Wright, head of distribution at The Unlimited.
Join the discussion:
In business for the past 28 years, The Unlimited is a family-owned enterprise that has interests in the insurance sector. It generates about R1bn in revenue annually.
The company has a strong focus on empowerment and community development. It specialises in helping local entrepreneurs to develop their businesses, which feeds into its direct marketing model. The stronger the businesses it services are, the greater the earning potential for The Unlimited.
The company recently undertook to support 5,000 successful entrepreneurs over the next five years.
Topics of discussion include The Unlimited’s business model; the rationale for empowering small businesses as part of a larger supply chain; and initiatives being undertaken by the company.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Empowering small businesses as part of a large supply chain
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Sean Wright, head of distribution at The Unlimited
Join the discussion:
