Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Empowering small businesses as part of a large supply chain

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Sean Wright, head of distribution at The Unlimited

31 August 2022 - 16:18 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT

The case for empowering small businesses as part of a large supply chain is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sean Wright, head of distribution at The Unlimited.

In business for the past 28 years, The Unlimited is a family-owned enterprise that has interests in the insurance sector. It generates about R1bn in revenue annually. 

The company has a strong focus on empowerment and community development. It specialises in helping local entrepreneurs to develop their businesses, which feeds into its direct marketing model. The stronger the businesses it services are, the greater the earning potential for The Unlimited. 

The company recently undertook to support 5,000 successful entrepreneurs over the next five years. 

Topics of discussion include The Unlimited’s business model; the rationale for empowering small businesses as part of a larger supply chain; and initiatives being undertaken by the company. 

Uplift SMMEs to spur growth in corporate SA, urges Sanlam Gauge

SPONSORED | The National Development Plan forecasts that by 2030, SMMEs will generate 90% of the new jobs required
Economy
1 week ago

DARYL SWANEPOEL: Grease the gears so the economic wheels can turn

To reach an economic target of 6% does not require earth-shattering moves
Opinion
1 week ago

Fintech firm Adumo eyes small business to grow revenue sources

SA’s largest independent payment processor facilitates about 200-million payment transactions a year
Companies
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | ‘It has been tough, but the worst is behind us’

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.
Economy
5 days ago

PODCAST | Setting up solar solutions in homes and small businesses

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vincent Maposa, co-founder and CEO of Wetility
Companies
6 days ago
