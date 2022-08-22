Uplift SMMEs to spur growth in corporate SA, urges Sanlam Gauge

A higher US dollar has also prompted renewed selling
Allowing proceeds of looting to be moved from account to account may involve banks being held liable for turning a blind eye
Mayor Mpho Phalatse says the co-operative governance department’s move to reclassify schools could force certain independent schools to close their doors
The Public Servants Association is expected to continue with its ballot until Friday after talks about a pay hike deal failed
The automotive group has reported benefits from an expansion of its vehicle range and the global chip shortage, which lifted demand for existing stock
The Standard Bank CEO says SA will probably be added to a list that includes Syria, Haiti and Yemen due to deficiencies in its ability to combat financial crime
In the long term, things are picking up with most of the S&P 500 companies
Haaland and Silva help Manchester City recover from two goals down to draw 3-3
Now in its fifth generation, the big Jeep gets two extra seats and a lot more sophistication
The Sanlam Gauge, which measures economic transformation in SA, has called out SMMEs as critical to spur transformative growth in every industry. In this year’s Sanlam Gauge, an overall performance score of 65% for enterprise and supplier development (ESD), was recorded for corporate SA as a collective. A relatively low percentage could be attributed to a lapse in developmental and procurement spend during the pandemic.
Sanlam believes there must be a renewed focus on procurement, enterprise and supplier development of small black- and women-owned businesses. If supported well, there is huge potential for inclusive economic growth, which will translate to increased job creation. SMMEs have the ability to make a significant contribution to economic development and social cohesion.
The SMME sector is central to the economy’s survival yet, we still fall short
The SMME sector has always been a special part of Sanlam’s mission to help foster a transformed Africa, where all Africans can live with financial confidence, security and prosperity. Ray-ann Sedres, Sanlam chief transformation officer, says: “We know that SMMEs are particularly powerful and efficient levers of job creation. In fact, the National Development Plan forecasts that by 2030, SMMEs will generate 90% of the new jobs required.
“We have acknowledged that the small business sector is the backbone of our economy, and yet we continue to fall short on providing the support SMMEs need to thrive. We need to make it much simpler for SMMEs to access markets, skills, and capital, and we are not referring to handouts but handups. In a country with historically high levels of unemployment, we must make entrepreneurship easier.
“Right now, just 12% of South Africans intend to start their own business ventures, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor. We need to get this number up. A stronger commitment to ESD, which includes procurement opportunities, could play a pivotal role in providing real, sustained opportunities for smaller suppliers.”
Commitment that goes beyond ticking boxes
Sedres says scorecards are useful, but a commitment to the SMME sector needs to go beyond a tick-box exercise. “It’s in corporate SA’s best interests to bolster solid local supply chains through a sustained commitment to uplifting SMMEs. Sanlam is dedicated to doing just that. In 2021, R5bn of our procurement deliveries were from black-owned enterprises, half of which were owned by black women. Our procurement spend from SMMEs was R3.2bn in total.”
In terms of SMME upliftment, Sanlam has myriad initiatives under way:
Sedres says: “Our country desperately needs 11-million new jobs in just eight years to live true to the 2030 National Development Plan commitment. Without SMMEs, we won’t get close to this target. And without corporate SA’s support, SMMEs cannot succeed. They’re our best lever to combat the country’s unemployment rate. They’re also the best way to solve the challenges we face as SA Inc. By uplifting SMMEs, we uplift the nation.”
This article was paid for by Sanlam Gauge.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Uplift SMMEs to spur growth in corporate SA, urges Sanlam Gauge
The National Development Plan forecasts that by 2030, SMMEs will generate 90% of the new jobs required
The Sanlam Gauge, which measures economic transformation in SA, has called out SMMEs as critical to spur transformative growth in every industry. In this year’s Sanlam Gauge, an overall performance score of 65% for enterprise and supplier development (ESD), was recorded for corporate SA as a collective. A relatively low percentage could be attributed to a lapse in developmental and procurement spend during the pandemic.
Sanlam believes there must be a renewed focus on procurement, enterprise and supplier development of small black- and women-owned businesses. If supported well, there is huge potential for inclusive economic growth, which will translate to increased job creation. SMMEs have the ability to make a significant contribution to economic development and social cohesion.
The SMME sector is central to the economy’s survival yet, we still fall short
The SMME sector has always been a special part of Sanlam’s mission to help foster a transformed Africa, where all Africans can live with financial confidence, security and prosperity. Ray-ann Sedres, Sanlam chief transformation officer, says: “We know that SMMEs are particularly powerful and efficient levers of job creation. In fact, the National Development Plan forecasts that by 2030, SMMEs will generate 90% of the new jobs required.
“We have acknowledged that the small business sector is the backbone of our economy, and yet we continue to fall short on providing the support SMMEs need to thrive. We need to make it much simpler for SMMEs to access markets, skills, and capital, and we are not referring to handouts but handups. In a country with historically high levels of unemployment, we must make entrepreneurship easier.
“Right now, just 12% of South Africans intend to start their own business ventures, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor. We need to get this number up. A stronger commitment to ESD, which includes procurement opportunities, could play a pivotal role in providing real, sustained opportunities for smaller suppliers.”
Commitment that goes beyond ticking boxes
Sedres says scorecards are useful, but a commitment to the SMME sector needs to go beyond a tick-box exercise. “It’s in corporate SA’s best interests to bolster solid local supply chains through a sustained commitment to uplifting SMMEs. Sanlam is dedicated to doing just that. In 2021, R5bn of our procurement deliveries were from black-owned enterprises, half of which were owned by black women. Our procurement spend from SMMEs was R3.2bn in total.”
In terms of SMME upliftment, Sanlam has myriad initiatives under way:
Sedres says: “Our country desperately needs 11-million new jobs in just eight years to live true to the 2030 National Development Plan commitment. Without SMMEs, we won’t get close to this target. And without corporate SA’s support, SMMEs cannot succeed. They’re our best lever to combat the country’s unemployment rate. They’re also the best way to solve the challenges we face as SA Inc. By uplifting SMMEs, we uplift the nation.”
Click here to view the full Sanlam Gauge Report >>>
This article was paid for by Sanlam Gauge.
Sanlam continues to drive transformation with strategic partnerships
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Popular Articles
SA greylisting ‘very probable’, says Sim Tshabalala
Household wealth shrinks R1.23-trillion in the second quarter, index shows
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Rising inflation, worsening jobs data in spotlight
Trade ministry’s indecision ‘costs companies and public purse millions’
Treasury has allocated 30% more to build infrastructure, says Godongwana