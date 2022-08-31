×

Discovery signals recovery following Covid-19 hit

31 August 2022 - 16:11 Andries Mahlangu

Health and insurance group Discovery expects its normalised headline earnings to jump as much as 75% in the year to June, boosted in part by foreign-exchange gains, as well as falling Covid-19 infection and mortality rates.

Like its peers, Discovery had been in the clutches of the Covid-19 pandemic for two years, which meant setting aside billions of rand worth of provisions to settle ensuing death and other related claims...

