Companies / Financial Services

Fintech firm Adumo eyes small business to grow revenue sources

SA’s largest independent payment processor facilitates about 200-million payment transactions a year

11 August 2022 - 15:54 Andries Mahlangu

Financial technology company Adumo is looking to diversify its revenue sources by providing working capital to small, medium and micro-sized enterprises that may be looking to expand capacity.

SA’s largest independent payment processor currently facilitates about 200-million payment transactions a year across 70,000 merchants through its various payment platforms...

