Huawei launches new flagship smartphones

London — Huawei unveiled new flagship smartphones with novel smart camera and video features on Tuesday, as it seeks to sustain momentum among price-conscious consumers.

The Chinese company, which overtook Apple this year to become the No 2 smartphone maker by units — behind South Korea’s Samsung — introduced its Mate 20 phone series using Leica camera technology.

Huawei’s new premium phone line-up has four models available around the world, expect in the US where sales are effectively banned over whispered national security concerns.

The new line-up includes the Mate 20, with list prices ranging from $925-$983, depending on memory configuration.

The fuller-featured Mate 20 Pro, is priced as low as £799 at some UK retailers and list priced at £849 or €1,049 euros across Europe. A comparable iPhone X Max from Apple costs £1,099 pounds in the UK.

The new phones include a new ultra-wide angle lens, as well as a 3x telephoto lens and a macro that shoots objects as close as 2.5cm.