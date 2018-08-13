News & Fox / Numbers

Smartphone sales by the numbers: Huawei overtakes Apple

Huawei’s gain appears to be Samsung’s loss, while sales of iPhones are flat

13 August 2018 - 08:14

080818 Numbers Huawei vs Apple by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd

Huawei topples Apple in smartphone sales

China’s Huawei Technologies now occupies the number two spot, behind Samsung, with two other Chinese firms rounding out the global top five
