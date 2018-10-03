Chinese telecoms giant Huawei targets SA’s high-end market

Huawei Technologies is building two distribution warehouses and a research & development lab in SA as part of the Chinese technology company’s ambition to be the biggest seller of high-end smartphones in the country by the end of 2019.

Chinese telecommunications companies, which represent the largest nation in the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) grouping, are looking to SA for growth.

In September, state-owned operator China Mobile opened an office in Johannesburg and said it had signed an agreement with MTN for a "strategic alliance relationship".

Chinese investments will touch other parts of the economy too, with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who recently visited China, saying that he had secured infrastructure funding worth close to R360bn from Beijing.

Huawei ranks third in SA — behind Samsung and Apple — in terms of sales of smartphones priced at $600 (about R8,500) or more.

Growth strategy

As part of its growth strategy, Huawei is exploring a partnership with Discovery Health, which serves more than 3-million customers and runs one of the country’s best-known reward programmes.

The phone and telecommunications equipment provider recently usurped Apple to become the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, shipping 95-million phones in the first half of 2018.

That is nearly a third more than in the first half of 2017, and the company is hoping that growth will propel it into being the largest player globally before the end of 2019.

"This year we estimate our shipments will exceed 2-million [in SA] … Next year will be more," Zhao Likun, head of Huawei’s devices business in SA, said in an interview.

"We want to achieve the number one or two position in high-end market share," he said.

Valuable market

The company, which ranks SA among its most valuable markets, hoped its new warehouses in Johannesburg, handling devices and spare parts, would be open early in 2019.

Zhao would not say how much the facilities would cost, but expected the warehouses to reduce stock delivery times from three weeks to three days.

Spare parts could be distributed in two days versus a week. Currently, Huawei’s Shenzhen-manufactured products are distributed in SA and other parts of Africa via Dubai.

Zhao also said that Huawei would run an innovation programme in SA in 2019 partly focused on encouraging local start-ups to develop artificial intelligence-enabled applications for its global platforms.

The company would make its products and software more relevant to the African market by, for example, honing facial recognition software so that it better identifies black faces.

Earlier in 2018, Joy Buolamwini, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, tested the accuracy of facial recognition systems made by Microsoft, IBM and Megvii of China.

The results showed that a person’s gender was misidentified in 7% of lighter-skinned females but up to 35% in darker-skinner females.

"If you meet the needs of the local consumer, you will win this market," Zhao said.

He also said Huawei was in talks with JSE-listed Discovery about a potential partnership based on data from its smartwatches. "In SA, many people are concerned about their health, so we want to participate in some reward programmes of gyms and insurance companies … to develop smartwatches to serve the local consumer."

Huawei would launch its health-focused cloud service in SA in 2019, which would give consumers personalised tips to improve their health based on heart rates and other data.

"We are discussing co-operation with Discovery. We want to co-operate not only in SA, but to expand it to other countries."

