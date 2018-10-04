MTN and Huawei look to roll out low-cost rural network

Building full-blown cellphone towers in rural villages usually doesn’t make a whole lot of business sense.

In far-flung communities with only a few thousand inhabitants, a standard tower costs about $100,000 to set up, meaning that a mobile operator will usually have to wait 10 years to see a return on its investment, as traffic on these networks is limited, according to Chinese technology company Huawei.

For that reason, mobile operators have focused on more profitable urban areas in their initial network rollouts — which means close to 1-million people are still without coverage in SA, says Huawei Southern Africa vice-president David Chen.

That’s a staggering number, considering that Vodacom and MTN, which are obligated to achieve 100% coverage by 2020, launched SA’s first cellular services nearly a quarter of a century ago.

With the universal coverage deadline approaching, Huawei and MTN are trying out a cell tower made specifically for rural areas.

Forget the 30m² sites that cost more than R1m and for which approvals can take months; they’re simply perching antennas on top of cheap wooden or metal poles. This cuts the upfront cost to a more palatable $10,000. Operating expenditure is also lower, as the mast runs on solar power rather than diesel generators. In rural areas, cell masts usually consume about $10,000 worth of diesel a year, Chen says.

And rather than the current method of using relatively expensive satellite signals for the backhaul portion of the network — the part of the network that connects cell towers to the operator’s core network — the antenna uses cheaper 4G signals. "There’s also no need for guards because, in rural areas, people are so welcoming [of coverage] they take care of these sites like it’s their own property," Chen says. "Nobody will steal it."

MTN and Huawei developed the specialised towers in Ghana, and are about to launch a trial site in rural KwaZulu-Natal.

Like SA, Ghana is aiming for universal network coverage by 2020. It’s arguably an easier task for the West African nation, which has half the population of SA and a fifth of its land area.