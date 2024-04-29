Libstar eyes Middle East and rest of Africa export growth
29 April 2024 - 19:47
As Libstar makes headway in simplifying into an organisation consisting of two super-categories from seven, the food producer says it will expand its export market in the rest of Africa, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, amid a weak growth environment in SA.
The group expects most of the macroeconomic challenges to persist for the better part of 2024, according to its recently published annual report. This comes amid intensified competitor activity in the food service channel which is expected to result in further moderation of revenue growth in Libstar’s perishables category...
