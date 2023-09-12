Libstar has posted a near 45% drop in interim normalised headline earnings per share amid a tough economic environment. The company, brands of which include Lancewood cheeses and Denny mushrooms, has warned that the tough market conditions will continue to affect consumers in the second half of 2023. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Charl de Villiers for more detail.
WATCH: Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers says strategy is to return to growth
Business Day TV talks to Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers after it reported a major drop in profit in its half year
