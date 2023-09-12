Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers says strategy is to return to growth

Business Day TV talks to Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers after it reported a major drop in profit in its half year

12 September 2023 - 20:39
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Libstar has posted a near 45% drop in interim normalised headline earnings per share amid a tough economic environment. The company, brands of which include Lancewood cheeses and Denny mushrooms, has warned that the tough market conditions will continue to affect consumers in the second half of 2023. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Charl de Villiers for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Transaction Capital shares plunge, while CEO quits
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Stefanutti Stocks raises its Kusile claim to ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
High interest rates in SA dampen Discovery’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
BP CEO Bernard Looney to resign
Companies / Energy
5.
WATCH: Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu eyes profitability as ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.