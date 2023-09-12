Libstar wants to simplify operating model as profit falls
Consumer goods group sells lower volumes as consumer demand wanes
12 September 2023 - 09:17
Libstar, whose brands include Lancewood cheeses and Denny mushrooms, has announced that it wants to simplify its operating model as the consumer goods group reported a drop in profit in a tough economic environment for businesses and consumers alike.
The company, valued at about R2.3bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-June that its normalised headline earnings per share (Heps), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, dropped 44.9% to 19.6c and no interim dividend was declared...
