Q&A: Cold is the future, says Nescafé strategic head of coffee
Philipp Navratil says most of the African continent is a growth region with young people offering a huge opportunity to attract new coffee drinkers
09 February 2024 - 05:00
Nescafé, the third-largest beverage maker behind Coca-Cola and Pepsi, and which boasts an illustrious history including being the first coffee brand on the moon and on top of Mount Everest, is upbeat about establishing a coffee culture in tea-drinking Southern Africa.
Its parent company, Nestlé, last year injected R79m into establishing a manufacturing plant in Tshwane to produce its range of coffee mixers and serve as a platform to export into the region...
