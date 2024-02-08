Getting extra bang from your retail bucks
Local retailers such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Woolworths are branching out into everything from baby kit to pet wares as they look to squeeze out some more growth
08 February 2024 - 05:00
Your favourite food retailers are doing a lot more to get you to open your wallet: think cellphones, pets, baby products and outdoor furniture.
That’s because they all face huge pressure in a market that isn’t growing. Forays into different countries, a popular option a decade ago, have almost universally bombed...
