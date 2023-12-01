Purple Group says it had a good year despite losses
CEO Charles Savage says Purple attracted more retail and institutional investors and launched three new products
01 December 2023 - 05:00
Purple Group, the owner of the EasyEquities investment platform, swung into a loss for the year to end-August, but says it has been a good year as it increased its number of retail and institutional investors and rolled out three new products.
Purple made a loss as it received less money from retail investors into EasyEquities than the year before. It makes money from the sale and purchase of shares and when fewer are bought, earnings drop. ..
