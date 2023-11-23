Small caps, big yields
There are more than a few hefty dividend payers on the JSE; you’ll just have to go fishing in small caps’ sometimes murky waters
23 November 2023 - 05:00
There are more than a handful of small-cap companies — shares with a market value of under R2bn — on the JSE offering surprisingly big dividend yields.
Some situations look awfully tempting — and these include several microcap shares. Broadcast groups eMedia and African Media Entertainment are on juicy yields of 9% and 11% respectively. Passenger transport group Frontier Transport Holdings is close to 10%, security technology group ISA Holdings on 12%, tiny furniture retailer Nictus on 8%, specialist retailer HomeChoice on almost 7% and metals group Insimbi Group on 7%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.