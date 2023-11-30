Top-heavy trouble for investors
Sure, you can ‘buy the market’ with your ETF — but be careful that you’re not getting exposure to only a small group of shares
30 November 2023 - 05:00
Two handfuls of stocks in the US market constitute more than 30% of the country’s market capitalisation and 18% of the global equity market. This bodes ill for investors should anything go wrong at these companies.
The mega-cap stocks are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, both share classes of Google owner Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla and UnitedHealth Group. Combined, these 10 stocks are worth more than all the listed equities in China, Canada, Japan, France and the UK combined. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.