Renewed calls to cut VAT on chicken as poor go without

FairPlay argues that a VAT exemption is essential as food is becoming unaffordable

10 May 2023 - 19:10 Katharine Child

Non-profit organisation the FairPlay Movement, which is funded by the local chicken industry, has again called for chicken bone-in pieces and chicken feet to be sold without VAT — a call it first made five years ago. 

This time FairPlay argues that a VAT exemption is essential as food is becoming unaffordable. At the same time it is calling for a national summit to address the issue of rising prices. ..

