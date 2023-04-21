Companies / Industrials

Oceana expects interim profit to more than double

The fishing company benefited from a rebound in stock levels, greater volumes and higher international prices

21 April 2023 - 12:17 Nico Gous

Oceana, SA’s largest fishing company, expects a surge in profit in its next interim results thanks to higher opening inventory levels, strong volumes in canned fish and firm international pricing for fishmeal, fish oil and wild-caught seafood.

This comes, however, off the back of low stock levels in the same period last year, because of the civil unrest in SA in 2021...

