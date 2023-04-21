Losses on Friday stabilised after news that the eurozone economic recovery gathered pace this month
The fishing company benefited from a rebound in stock levels, greater volumes and higher international prices
Oceana, SA’s largest fishing company, expects a surge in profit in its next interim results thanks to higher opening inventory levels, strong volumes in canned fish and firm international pricing for fishmeal, fish oil and wild-caught seafood.
This comes, however, off the back of low stock levels in the same period last year, because of the civil unrest in SA in 2021...
Oceana expects interim profit to more than double
