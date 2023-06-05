Companies / Industrials

Oceana lifts dividend as Lucky Star shines

The fishing company reported record sales of the Lucky Star brand as consumers look for cheaper sources of protein

05 June 2023 - 09:01

SA’s largest fishing company, Oceana, more than doubled its interim dividend, boosted by the strong performance of its Lucky Star brand, as consumers looked for cheaper sources of protein with tough economic conditions biting into their disposable income.

Sales of the Lucky Star brand, which includes canned pilchards, sardines, middlecut (mackerel) and tuna, rose more than one-fifth as it sold a record of 5-million cartons, the company said in its results for the six months to end-March. Oceana is valued at R9.28bn on the JSE, ..

