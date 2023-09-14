Companies / Retail & Consumer

Fashion retailer Mango branches out into Africa

14 September 2023 - 16:22
by Reuters
Picture: 123rf
Madrid — Spanish family-owned fashion retailer Mango has expanded its online sales in 20 markets, most of them in Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Mango said it will launch e-commerce operations in countries such as Senegal, Ghana, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Mali, Uganda or Madagascar with its brands for women, men and children. Mango was already present in several countries in the region with 54 stores under franchise contracts.

It will also start online operations in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Bermuda. Earlier in 2023, Mango launched its online business in Brazil.

Online sales accounted for 36% of the company’s revenue in 2022, closing at around €960m, Mango said, out of a total €2.68bn, exceeding prepandemic levels.

The company, which operates in 115 markets around the world, also plans to open more stores in the US and India in 2023 to have 40 and 110 respectively. The fashion retailer has 2,615 shops worldwide.

Wary investors eye updates by European retailers after bull run

The sector has been an unlikely stock market star, but a long spell of high borrowing costs and inflation has started to bite
Companies
3 days ago

Truworths UK business on a stronger footing

Shoe chain Office posts leap in sales growth despite cost-of-living crisis in Britain
Companies
1 week ago
