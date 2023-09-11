Companies / Retail & Consumer

UK homeware retailer Wilko closing down

All 12,500 jobs seem likely to be lost

11 September 2023 - 18:01 James Davey
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A branch of the discount retail homeware store Wilko is seen in Altrincham, Britain, on September 11 2023. Picture: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS
A branch of the discount retail homeware store Wilko is seen in Altrincham, Britain, on September 11 2023. Picture: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS

London — Failed retailer Wilko will disappear from British high streets next month, as its entire chain of 400 homeware stores close with all 12,500 jobs probably lost, the GMB trade union said on Monday.

Citing Wilko’s administrators, GMB said that the stores will close by early October, while two distribution centres will close on Friday next week.

“This means that redundancy is now likely for all 12,500 workers,” said GMB. 

The news follows hopes in recent weeks of a deal being reached to buy the retailer, which collapsed last month after suffering a cash squeeze after a downturn in trading.

A recent bid by Canadian business-person Doug Putman, owner of HMV music stores, to buy a majority of Wilko failed due to costs complications,  according to British media reports.

Wilko, which started as a hardware store in 1930 in Leicester, central England, succumbed to Britain’s tougher economic environment and cost-of-living crisis, grappling with high inflation and a series of interest rate rises.

“This isn’t a tragedy without cause,” said GMB national officer Nadine Houghton. “Wilko should have thrived in a bargain retail sector that is otherwise strong, but it was run into the ground by the business owners.”

Wilko’s administrators, PwC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

Nestlé sets sights on luxury chocolate with deal in Brazil

Grupo CRM operates more than 1,000 chocolate boutiques in Brazil under the Kopenhagen and Brasil Cacau brands
Companies
4 days ago

British American Tobacco sells Russian business to management

The company completes a zero-gain exit from Russia and Belarus
Companies
4 days ago

IKEA aims to expand recycling initiatives but needs incentives

MD says changes needed to make recycling the easiest option
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Emigration adds to brain drain facing SA’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Imtiaz Patel steps down as MultiChoice chair
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Bell Equipment profit leaps on strong global ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
City Lodge returns to annual headline earnings
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Manganese refiner MMC to expand production of ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Instacart aims for up to $7.7bn valuation in US listing

Companies / Retail & Consumer

JM Smucker snaps up Twinkies owner in $5bn deal

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Wary investors eye updates by European retailers after bull run

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.