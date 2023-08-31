Truworths UK business on a stronger footing
Credit sales in SA rise as consumers remain under pressure
31 August 2023 - 20:14
Truworths’ shoe chain Office in the UK recorded double-digit sales growth and robust demand even as British consumers face a cost-of-living crsis, in a turnaround for the once struggling chain.
Truworths impaired almost R5bn in its UK investment about two years ago, joining a long line of SA businesses that have faced huge challenges abroad. But after closing some stores, the business is growing at a much faster rate than sales in SA, which are falling year on year...
