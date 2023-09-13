Inditex soars with 40% profit jump

Madrid — Zara owner Inditex on Wednesday beat expectations with a 40% jump in half-year profit, despite the world’s biggest fashion company slowing the pace of its price increases.
The company posted a net profit of €2.5bn for the six months to July 31.
Inditex has widened its lead over Swedish rival H&M this year by delivering fashion trends faster from nearby suppliers at prices that allow it to cope with inflationary pressures.
But analysts expect Inditex’s strong financial position will allow it to keep prices stable or even lower them in the face of weakening demand and lower inflation.
Zara plans further store expansion in the US, a market that two years ago became Inditex’s biggest after Spain.
Its sales rose 13.5% to €16.9bn as Inditex reported a gross margin of over 58.2%.
Inditex, which also owns Bershka, Pull & Bear and other brands, said sales at constant currencies between August 1 and September 11 were 14% higher than a year earlier, showing that the pace of summer sales continues as autumn collections start to arrive.
Inditex kept prices relatively stable over the summer, RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain said in a recent note to clients.
With a big share of its costs in euros, Inditex said it expects currency to have a -3.5% effect on sales this year, worse than the -2.5% effect it expected previously.
The company kept its outlook unchanged, saying it “continues to see strong growth opportunities”, as it now has low market share in the 213 countries where it has a presence.
Inditex was among the first fashion retailers to raise prices in response to surging inflation early last year. Its higher and more diverse pricing strategy outside its home market of Spain helped it post record margins.
With inflation easing, analysts at Bank of America and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) are betting that Inditex is better placed than its peers to compete by offering stable prices and even lowering them next year to continue growing globally.
Bank of America analyst Geoffroy De Mendez said Inditex could cut prices by 2% in its 2024 financial year, which runs to January 31 2025. It raised prices by an estimated 5% in 2022 and by 2% this year.
Zara garments are sold at prices 30% higher in the US, according to BOFA research. Inditex said sales were slighter lower in the Americas in the first half.
Inditex earlier this year announced it would add 30 projects to its current 100 stores there over the next three years. The US market now contributes almost 10% of Inditex’s profit, up from 2% before the pandemic.
Worldwide, Inditex reduced its stores to 5,745 from 5,801 in the second quarter, showing how the retailer has managed to increase sales while reducing space.
Since July, Inditex has been renewing anti-shoplifting devices at its stores, replacing tags with chips sewn into garments in the autumn and winter collections, the company told Reuters.
The switch to a soft-alarm system aims to reduce checkout times by up to 50%, though only a small number of items have them for now.
Inditex soars with 40% profit jump
Despite global inflation woes, Zara’s parent company eyes growth by potentially lowering prices next year
Madrid — Zara owner Inditex on Wednesday beat expectations with a 40% jump in half-year profit, despite the world’s biggest fashion company slowing the pace of its price increases.
The company posted a net profit of €2.5bn for the six months to July 31.
Inditex has widened its lead over Swedish rival H&M this year by delivering fashion trends faster from nearby suppliers at prices that allow it to cope with inflationary pressures.
But analysts expect Inditex’s strong financial position will allow it to keep prices stable or even lower them in the face of weakening demand and lower inflation.
Zara plans further store expansion in the US, a market that two years ago became Inditex’s biggest after Spain.
Its sales rose 13.5% to €16.9bn as Inditex reported a gross margin of over 58.2%.
Inditex, which also owns Bershka, Pull & Bear and other brands, said sales at constant currencies between August 1 and September 11 were 14% higher than a year earlier, showing that the pace of summer sales continues as autumn collections start to arrive.
Inditex kept prices relatively stable over the summer, RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain said in a recent note to clients.
With a big share of its costs in euros, Inditex said it expects currency to have a -3.5% effect on sales this year, worse than the -2.5% effect it expected previously.
The company kept its outlook unchanged, saying it “continues to see strong growth opportunities”, as it now has low market share in the 213 countries where it has a presence.
Inditex was among the first fashion retailers to raise prices in response to surging inflation early last year. Its higher and more diverse pricing strategy outside its home market of Spain helped it post record margins.
With inflation easing, analysts at Bank of America and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) are betting that Inditex is better placed than its peers to compete by offering stable prices and even lowering them next year to continue growing globally.
Bank of America analyst Geoffroy De Mendez said Inditex could cut prices by 2% in its 2024 financial year, which runs to January 31 2025. It raised prices by an estimated 5% in 2022 and by 2% this year.
Zara garments are sold at prices 30% higher in the US, according to BOFA research. Inditex said sales were slighter lower in the Americas in the first half.
Inditex earlier this year announced it would add 30 projects to its current 100 stores there over the next three years. The US market now contributes almost 10% of Inditex’s profit, up from 2% before the pandemic.
Worldwide, Inditex reduced its stores to 5,745 from 5,801 in the second quarter, showing how the retailer has managed to increase sales while reducing space.
Since July, Inditex has been renewing anti-shoplifting devices at its stores, replacing tags with chips sewn into garments in the autumn and winter collections, the company told Reuters.
The switch to a soft-alarm system aims to reduce checkout times by up to 50%, though only a small number of items have them for now.
Reuters
Wary investors eye updates by European retailers after bull run
EU fast fashion smartens its recycling act
Zara owner Inditex to stop buying clothes from Myanmar
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.