Homechoice profit remains flat but fintech surges
More consumers are using the group’s app to access personal loans, get insurance and make digital payments
15 August 2023 - 08:22
Retail and financial services group Homechoice upped its dividend despite profit remaining flat, as it looks to expand the product range of its fintech business, which reported a jump in profit.
The company, valued at about R2.1bn on the JSE, reported a profit of R150m in its results for the six months to end-June as it raised its interim dividend by nearly a tenth to 70c per share...
