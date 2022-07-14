Q&A: Adapting buy now, pay later for the SA market

Investors are increasingly considering the prospect of a 100 basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve in two weeks
Among employees are both assailants and survivors, placing businesses in a unique position to reach both groups and help break the cycle of violence
The existing threshold was so low that the number of approved applications nearly halved
Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive ...
Companies should adapt their traditional business models to be more responsive to their client base, outlook shows
Standard Bank’s CEO says SA’s potential financial greylisting would cause the rand to weaken, and inflation and interest rates to spike
Excess wine due to liquor sales bans during lockdowns can now go on the market
Rajapaksa, who was ousted by unrest amid an economic meltdown, flies to Singapore from Maldives
Vingegaard retains yellow while Thomas sits in third place overall
Car makers are working to provide more sustainable solutions, from the way our cars are powered to the materials we find inside
The buy now, pay later (BNPL) short-term credit model has quickly grown in popularity in recent years, attracting even the world’s largest technology company, Apple, to wade into the market.
Craig Newborn, CEO of PayJustNow, talks to Business Day about how his firm has differentiated itself in a market with increasing competition and thin margins. He also describes how the business has been funded and how the model fits into the local credit landscape. ..
