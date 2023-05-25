Money & Investing

Should you consider alternative retail stocks?

Remember LA Group, Dial-A-Movie or Vaaltrucar? Probably not — and with good reason. The JSE’s smaller retailers have mostly folded, but there are still options outside the big chains to ponder

25 May 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Should value-inclined investors be shopping for niche retailing shares?

After all, outside the mainstream grocery and fashion heavyweights — Shoprite, Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Spar, Pepkor, TFG, Truworths and Mr Price — there has never been much excitement about alternative plays in the retail segment...

