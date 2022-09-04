×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SA’s buy-now-pay-later market expected to hit R2bn by year-end

These types of payments are growing 10%-15% a month and recorded a 50% hike between the first and second quarters of 2022

04 September 2022 - 19:12 Mudiwa Gavaza

South Africans are set to spend about R2bn through buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) services by end-2022, data from payments provider PayFlex shows. 

During the Covid-19 pandemic, e-commerce more than doubled in size, but still makes up only a small portion of total retail sales. By some estimates, this number is below 5%. To help push up these numbers, flexible credit options, such as buy now pay later, have been touted as a catalyst in the growing field. ..

