Spur’s shares leap after reporting it expects annual profit to soar
Its business model continues to show resilience despite tough economic conditions, the group says
07 August 2023 - 10:11
UPDATED 07 August 2023 - 18:30
Shares of restaurant group Spur Corporation jumped nearly 6% on Monday — the most in almost 10 months — after it told investors that it expects its profit for the year ended June to surge by as much as 83%, buoyed by double-digit growth in sales.
The group’s shares closed 5.87% stronger at R24.88 on Monday after it reportedtotal restaurant sales grew 23% in the year under review. ..
