Spur’s profit nearly triples as Western Cape tourism boosts sales

The owner of RocoMamas, the Hussar Grill and John Dory’s also saw strong growth in high-traffic national locations

24 February 2023 - 10:37 Nico Gous

The profit of the restaurant group Spur, the owner of RocoMamas, the Hussar Grill and John Dory¦s, nearly tripled on the back of greater sales, boosted in particular by tourism in the Western Cape.

The company, valued at R2.14bn on the JSE, reported that profit soared 182.9% year on year to R117.1m in its half-year results to end-December as group revenue increased 35% to R1.5bn...

