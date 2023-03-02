Money & Investing

Spur is back in the saddle

Spur is going at a gallop, but it might be time to rework its ageing franchise model

BL Premium
02 March 2023 - 05:05 Adele Shevel

While Spur’s interim results make it clear the group is well clear of the pandemic blues, the holding company has a major job on its hands to rejig its now decades-old franchise model.

 “If you look at franchising say 10 or 20 years ago it was a very clear model. Market conditions were more stable, you knew if you invested in a store you would achieve a high double-digit return over the years,” says CEO Val Nichas...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.