Famous Brands warns of recession, social instability

CEO Darren Hele says load-shedding a major concern

28 May 2023 - 08:19

Famous Brands, the owner of Wimpy, Fishaways and Steers, is providing financial relief to its franchisees as they face higher levels of load-shedding, with 10% of their restaurants lacking backup electricity. 

The restaurant franchiser and manufacturing group joins a host of companies that have warned of a spike in operating costs as a result of the blackouts. ..

