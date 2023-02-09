Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Rather than accuse business of moaning, the president should lend an ear and fix what scares off investors
However, fewer workers downed tools when compared with previous years
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Cash generated from operations dropped by 61.2% as global macroeconomic conditions hit the steel producer
Stats SA says when compared to 2021, mining output was 7.2% lower in 2022
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
Prosecutors found ‘strong indications’ Putin approved the use of Russian BUK missile systems that shot down the jetliner over eastern Ukraine in 2014
Union Berlin have taken the Bundesliga by storm and are a point behind leaders Bayern Munich
Novelist Hanif Kureishi uses voice recognition technology to blog after becoming paralysed as a result of an injury
Restaurant group Spur expects its headline earnings to more than double in its interim results despite high inflation and rising interest rates weighing on disposable income as customers flocked to the popular family restaurant and its speciality brands.
The company, valued at R2bn on the JSE, said diluted headline earnings per share will almost double year on year to 134.79c-138.28c in its half-year ended-December...
Spur flags bumper headline earnings
Diners flock to restaurant group’s various brands despite squeeze on their wallets
