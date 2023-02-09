Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spur flags bumper headline earnings

Diners flock to restaurant group’s various brands despite squeeze on their wallets

09 February 2023 - 15:19 Nico Gous

Restaurant group Spur expects its headline earnings to more than double in its interim results despite high inflation and rising interest rates weighing on disposable income as customers flocked to the popular family restaurant and its speciality brands.

The company, valued at R2bn on the JSE, said diluted headline earnings per share will almost double year on year to 134.79c-138.28c in its half-year ended-December...

