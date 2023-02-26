National Treasury has appointed an international consortium to advise on the future of the state-owned power utility — and it’s looking very much like privatisation.
There will be no economic wins until the government replaces politicking with planning, writes Sam Mkokeli
Gary Townsend is the director of outdoor pursuits at Treverton College in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands
Load-shedding and the end of Covid-19 restrictions have benefited Spur Corp as more people are dining out, but the power supply crunch also means franchisees face higher costs.
The entity owns Spur, RocoMamas, John Dory’s, Panarottis and The Hussar Grill...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Spur sees return to a taste for life
The company is benefiting from load-shedding and the end of Covid restrictions
Load-shedding and the end of Covid-19 restrictions have benefited Spur Corp as more people are dining out, but the power supply crunch also means franchisees face higher costs.
The entity owns Spur, RocoMamas, John Dory’s, Panarottis and The Hussar Grill...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.