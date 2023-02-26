Business

Spur sees return to a taste for life

The company is benefiting from load-shedding and the end of Covid restrictions

BL Premium
26 February 2023 - 08:36 THABISO MOCHIKO

Load-shedding and the end of Covid-19 restrictions have benefited Spur Corp as more people are dining out, but the power supply crunch also means franchisees face higher costs. 

The entity owns Spur, RocoMamas, John Dory’s, Panarottis and The Hussar Grill...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.