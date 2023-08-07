Spitz interdicts entity selling ‘fake’ Carvela products
Judge orders the company and its director to disclose where they get fake goods or face arrest
07 August 2023 - 17:29
Johannesburg-based businessman Samuel Hamza will have to disclose to A&D Spitz where he sources counterfeits of the popular Carvela branded products or potentially face imprisonment – in a case that is likely to deal a blow to the thriving counterfeit market in SA.
A&D Spitz approached the South Gauteng high court to bar Hamza and his company Blessed Miracle Wholesalers and Suppliers from importing, manufacturing, distributing or selling the fake version of its Carvela brand...
