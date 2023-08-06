RisCura raises red flag as foreign investors keep dumping assets
JSE records outflows of R65bn so far this year, up from R42bn in 2022’s matching period
06 August 2023 - 20:08
The JSE has recorded foreign outflows of R65bn so far this year, up from R42bn over last year’s matching period as poor investor sentiment and the relaxing of retirement funds’ offshore allocations weigh on the asset management industry.
Glenn Silverman, a strategist at investment consultant firm RisCura, said one of the headwinds facing the industry is that recent legislative changes increased outflows...
