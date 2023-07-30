S&P revises African Bank outlook from stable to positive
The bank’s franchise and funding profile expected to strengthen
30 July 2023 - 16:50
S&P Global Ratings has revised African Bank’s outlook to positive from stable as the lender continues its resurrection since its near collapse almost a decade ago.
The bank, which plans to list on the JSE in 2025, said on Friday the revised outlook took into account its funding profile...
