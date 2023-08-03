Tiger Brands goes after spaza market with more services
Consumer goods giant plans to increase marketing and supply of its products at spaza stores to drive demand in cash-flush informal economy
03 August 2023 - 05:00
Consumer goods giant Tiger Brands has launched a bid to capture the cash-flush informal economy by servicing the township spaza store market directly.
The owner of Koo, Oros, Ace maize meal, Black Cat, Albany, Beacon and Jungle Oats plans to increase the marketing and supply of its products at spaza stores to drive demand at the lower end of the market as it tries to grab a greater share of the informal economy and grow its business...
