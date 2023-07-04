Family at centre of Tiger Brands’ looting claims innocence

Headwinds for metal include expectations of further rates tightening
Entangled in the looting of SA’s largest food producer Tiger Brands to the tune of R121m, the beneficiaries of the fraudulent logistics scheme claim they are also victims, without providing any evidence to back up their claims.
Business Day reported on Monday that former Tiger Brands financial manager Gonaseelan Govender used an entity called Jocatus Transport, a company linked to him as a front for the fraud.
Jocatus, with Govender’s associate Savithree Samuel as its sole director, issued 60 invoices to Tiger Brands from 2009 to 2014, claiming to have an enterprise development deal with the group.
Tiger Brands paid Jocatus nearly R2m a month, totalling R121.6m.
Govender, who allegedly committed suicide in 2020, forged a contract between Tiger Brands and Jocatus and facilitated and approved payments to the entity which did not do any work for the JSE-listed group. Samuel is facing fraud charges.
Samuel’s lawyer Leon Pillay said she only became aware of the theft “on or about 2015” when the Asset Forfeiture Unit served her and her family with its application to seize their assets.
“Our client had over a period of time prior to Mr Govender defrauding Tiger Brands, invested monies with him in various business deals. Mr Govender had indicated to her that he together with other investors were investing in Tiger Brands and invited our client together with her investors to join them. They at all times believed that the monies were legitimate returns on their investments,” Pillay said.
“Mrs Samuel, who was the main person who operated Jocatus Transport and dealt with Mr Govender did assist the investigating officer on numerous occasions with information pertaining to Govender and his dealing with third parties.”
The difficulty with Samuel’s version is that listed companies do not pay dividends monthly but twice a year if at all.
Samuel and her sons Caleb, Titus and Joash saw millions of rand flow through their accounts. The paper trail of the money shows that Jocatus through her paid Govender’s associates at regular intervals, with the money flowing back to Govender as to create a distance between him and Jocatus.
For example, for the period from February 3 2010 to November 14 2013, Jocatus made 192 payments totalling R86.7m to Govender associate Maligavathee Naidoo’s two FNB bank accounts,
Naidoo in return made 66 payments totalling R52.2m to Govender’s Standard Bank account.
Govender’s brother Dhruvasan, whom he bought a house in Umhlanga, has also said he was not aware it came from proceeds of crime.
“I respected him a lot but he destroyed my life knowing I had two little children. I resigned from my job to help him run a service station with his so-called business partner which never came to pass,” he told Business Day.
Dhruvasan has also said he suspects foul play in Govender’s death. “As for my brother’s death, it is still being investigated. There are results that are still outstanding but I will give you something to think about. He gives commercial crimes two affidavits the day before he was going to be charged in the commercial crimes court,” he said.
“In those affidavits are the names of the individuals involved and how these fraudulent acts were committed.”
Durban attorney Phinda Shembe has been appointed as curator of the seized assets.
Tiger Brands which owns household brands such as Oros, Jungle Oats could not be drawn to comment on the specifics of the case as criminal proceedings are continuing.
