JSE all share index is down more than 5% this week
AI in Africa must be developed by taking into account the needs and perspectives of local communities.
Police minister says EFF leader Julius Malema’s call for protesters to ‘attack’ is dangerous and irresponsible
Security forces have deployed maximum resources ahead of countrywide protest on Monday
Van der Veen will be in the role for six months while the company searches for a replacement for Neil Birch
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Inquiry will investigate the effect of digital platforms such as Google and Facebook on traditional media in country
Growing unrest leaves France’s president facing grave challenge to his authority
Leading pair contemplate a hard race over the rest of the 27km course
The Japan External Trade Organization and Setamono offered up a feast of Japan-inspired dishes to showcase the country’s ingredients
SA’s being placed on a global financial watchdog’s greylist is having ripple effects on the country’s largest food company, Tiger Brands, resulting in payment delays for exports, says CEO Noel Doyle.
Local companies have faced increased monitoring for issues such as suspicious cross-border transactions and proliferation financing after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in February announced that SA has been added to its greylist of countries placed under scrutiny to implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing...
Tiger Brands hit by consequences of greylisting
CEO Noel Doyle says payments for exports to countries that are similarly greylisted have been delayed
