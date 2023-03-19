Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tiger Brands hit by consequences of greylisting

CEO Noel Doyle says payments for exports to countries that are similarly greylisted have been delayed

19 March 2023 - 16:11 Michelle Gumede

SA’s being placed on a global financial watchdog’s greylist is having ripple effects on the country’s largest food company, Tiger Brands, resulting in payment delays for exports, says CEO Noel Doyle.

Local companies have faced increased monitoring for issues such as suspicious cross-border transactions and proliferation financing after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in February announced that SA has been added to its greylist of countries placed under scrutiny to implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing...

