Tiger Brands CFO Deepa Sita resigns
She will leave the company at the end of 2023
24 July 2023 - 13:01
The financial head of food producer and consumer goods company Tiger Brands has resigned after accepting a job opportunity in Australia.
Deepa Sita, who also served as an executive director, joined Tiger Brands in October 2020 (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/retail-and-consumer/2020-07-15-tiger-brands-appoints-deepa-sita-as-cfo/) and will now leave the company, valued at about R28.6bn on the JSE, at the end of December...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now