Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Climate change offers Africa many opportunities to harness its huge resource potential in a sustainable manner
The celebrated analyst, broadcaster and author died earlier on Tuesday
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
The treasury is reviewing the audit firm’s contract that expires at the end of 2023
Even though this was the 22nd consecutive month of growth in private credit, the increase was the slowest since July 2022
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
An extra 5% tax on annual incomes can be sidestepped by about a third of those it is levied on
World’s best-known jockey has twice won the race and partners Arrest for John on Saturday
Splash out on a trip to see the greatest wildlife spectacle on the planet, while staying at these new lodges raising the bar for wilderness luxury in East Africa
Tiger Brands reported a 16% increase in revenue for the six months to end-March, but higher operating expenses prevented the gains filtering to the bottom line. The company said costs associated with load-shedding jumped more than sixfold during the period. Business Day TV spoke to the group’s CEO Noel Doyle about the performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Load-shedding dims Tiger Brands’ earnings
Business Day TV talks to Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle about the food company’s interim earnings
Tiger Brands reported a 16% increase in revenue for the six months to end-March, but higher operating expenses prevented the gains filtering to the bottom line. The company said costs associated with load-shedding jumped more than sixfold during the period. Business Day TV spoke to the group’s CEO Noel Doyle about the performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Delivering same full-year income again will be a challenge, Tiger Brands says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.