WATCH: Load-shedding dims Tiger Brands’ earnings

Business Day TV talks to Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle about the food company’s interim earnings

30 May 2023 - 15:15
Tiger Brands, SA’s largest food producer and owner of the Koo brand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tiger Brands, SA’s largest food producer and owner of the Koo brand. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tiger Brands reported a 16% increase in revenue for the six months to end-March, but higher operating expenses prevented the gains filtering to the bottom line. The company said costs associated with load-shedding jumped more than sixfold during the period. Business Day TV spoke to the group’s CEO Noel Doyle about the performance.

