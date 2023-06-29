WATCH: Can Tiger Brands claw its way back?

Companies / Retail & Consumer

29 June 2023 - 19:56
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

The aristocrat of SA’s supermarket sector, Tiger Brands, has had a difficult few years, which have been characterised by its poor performance, less expensive goods from competitors, growing food inflation, power outages, high interest rates and logistical snarl-ups. Business Day TV unpacked the brand’s performance with Financial Mail’s Marc Hassenfuss.

Can Tiger Brands claw its way back?

It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector ...
Features
15 hours ago

Tiger no longer hungry?

Has the food retail giant’s appetite for acquisitions diminished after a shock ending to the first half of trading in its 2023 financial year?
Features
15 hours ago

Can Value Capital Partners revive Tiger?

Sam Sithole’s company has achieved much at firms such as Altron and Sun International. Can it do something similar for the food group?
Features
15 hours ago

Food Lover’s aims for 50 new stores in five years

Grocer already has 89 SA stores and operates in six countries across Southern Africa
Business
4 days ago

