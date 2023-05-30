JSE reverses course and the rand takes another hammering after the government grants diplomatic immunity to Brics summit attendees
Constrained consumers battered by interest rate hikes and a cost-of-living crisis are cutting back on foodstuffs and non-essentials such as tomato sauce, baked beans and mayonnaise, Tiger Brands results for the six months to end-March showed.
SA’s largest food producer posted weaker results and warned of tough times ahead, sending its share price into a tailspin. The share closed 16.83% lower at R157.82 on Tuesday, the largest fall since 2008...
Consumers’ elastic has snapped, says Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle
Cost of load-shedding for food producer soars more than sixfold
Constrained consumers battered by interest rate hikes and a cost-of-living crisis are cutting back on foodstuffs and non-essentials such as tomato sauce, baked beans and mayonnaise, Tiger Brands results for the six months to end-March showed.
SA’s largest food producer posted weaker results and warned of tough times ahead, sending its share price into a tailspin. The share closed 16.83% lower at R157.82 on Tuesday, the largest fall since 2008...
