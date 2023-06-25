Companies / Retail & Consumer

Some Starbucks workers to strike in spat over Pride Month decorations

Starbucks on Friday denied the claims it took down Pride Month decorations and flags at several stores as ‘false information’

25 June 2023 - 07:20 Deborah Sophia
Starbucks workers attend a rally as part of a collective action over a Pride decor dispute, outside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle, Washington, US, on June 23 2023. Picture: MATT MILLS MCKNIGHT/REUTERS
Starbucks workers attend a rally as part of a collective action over a Pride decor dispute, outside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle, Washington, US, on June 23 2023. Picture: MATT MILLS MCKNIGHT/REUTERS

More than 150 Starbucks stores and 3,500 workers will be on strike next week across the US, the union representing the coffee chain’s baristas said on Friday, after it claimed the company had banned Pride Month decorations at its cafes.

Starbucks Workers United union said earlier this month the company took down Pride Month decorations and flags at several stores, while some workers took to social media to report the same.

Starbucks on Friday denied the claims as “false information”. It said last week there had been “no change to any policy on this matter” and that it was still encouraging store managers to celebrate Pride Month.

US companies have faced growing criticism over Pride Month celebrations. Last month, retailer Target pulled some LGBTQ-themed products off its shelves after confrontations between some customers and employees at its stores.

Starbucks Workers United said on Friday in a tweet the company’s Seattle Roastery — located just nine blocks from Starbucks’ first ever store at the Pike Place Market — was leading the nationwide strike.

Shares of the company were down about 2% at $99.02 in premarket trading.

Starbucks, which runs about 9,000 US company-owned locations, has seen employees at more than 300 stores vote to unionise since late 2021 demanding better pay and benefits.

Reuters

