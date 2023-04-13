Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
You probably remember that time columnist Jon Qwelane was sent to be our ambassador in Uganda after writing a column in the Sunday Sun titled “Call me names, but gay is NOT OK”. At the time, the posting might have seemed to be some sort of punishment, but it turns out, no, it was a reward for being a homophobe.
Qwelane is dead now, and I think so is the Sunday Sun, as I can’t find the original of his column. I remember writing about it at the time, and checking back now it seems, despite my loathing for what Qwelane was saying, I actually advocated for what passed for freedom of the press back in 2008. We’ve learnt to be a little more judicious since then about how we airily let the poison-penners in our midst run free...
human rights
CHRIS ROPER: Axis of evil
Religion, tyranny and anti-gay prejudice combine in an assault on constitutional rights — as in Uganda, where President Yoweri Museveni is leading a new charge against LGBTQ rights in Africa
