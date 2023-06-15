The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
I wouldn’t normally single out just one of the millions of random bigots on social media who spew hate speech like rambling, over-caffeinated lunatics in the corner of a coffee shop. As Ye Olde Lore of Trolls tells us, you do not feed the sad losers who thrive on being noticed. But last week, one of them upped the ante by threatening to bring his literally dozens of followers to Somerset Road in Green Point, Cape Town, to paint the rainbow pedestrian-crossing black.
The bigot in question, one Mehmet Vefa Dag (or MV Dag, to use the name he favours on his LinkedIn page), claims on his Twitter bio to be the “President of the Truth & Solidarity Movement Party, a 2024 General Election South African Presidential Candidate”, and to have been born in 1976. ..
hate speech comment
CHRIS ROPER: Painting out SA’s rainbow
Cape Town’s rainbow pedestrian crossing has captured the attention of a homophobic, antisemitic, Putin-loving, death penalty-supporting, climate crisis-denying antivaxxer. It’s not just loathsome hate speech; it lays the ground for populist political parties that present their bigotry as policy
