Italian LGBT+ workers face discrimination

JSE little changed along with global peers
What censure for judge Denise Fisher after Supreme Court of Appeal finding?
Party will not expel diplomat after he accused SA of supplying arms to Russia
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Alphabet company adds two new features — ‘About this image’ and markups for AI images made using its tools — in an effort to reduce the spread of misinformation
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Hammer blow for the military and allies, but they could still shape the new government
How a young Gary Kirsten scored a ton with the help of the scorers
The brawny Ranger Raptor is simply the fastest and most off-road-capable bakkie there is
Rome — Four out of 10 LGBT+ people in Italy believe discrimination has damaged them at work, a survey by national statistics bureau ISTAT and state anti-discrimination office UNAR shows.
Among those surveyed, 41.4% said that being homosexual or bisexual had been a disadvantage for their career, professional recognition or salary, especially among payroll workers in the private sector.
More than six out of 10 preferred not to speak about their private lives at work to avoid revealing their sexual orientation, the survey showed. The poll was carried out in 2022 and surveyed 1,200 people.
LGBT+ rights and gender equality in Italy have been a particularly sensitive issue since right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni came to power seven months ago vowing to combat what she called the “LGBT lobby”.
Her government has told mayors to stop registering the children of same-sex parents and the ruling majority has submitted a bill to parliament aimed at prosecuting couples who go abroad to have a baby via a surrogate, mainly targeting gay couples.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Italian LGBT+ workers face discrimination
Rome — Four out of 10 LGBT+ people in Italy believe discrimination has damaged them at work, a survey by national statistics bureau ISTAT and state anti-discrimination office UNAR shows.
Among those surveyed, 41.4% said that being homosexual or bisexual had been a disadvantage for their career, professional recognition or salary, especially among payroll workers in the private sector.
More than six out of 10 preferred not to speak about their private lives at work to avoid revealing their sexual orientation, the survey showed. The poll was carried out in 2022 and surveyed 1,200 people.
LGBT+ rights and gender equality in Italy have been a particularly sensitive issue since right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni came to power seven months ago vowing to combat what she called the “LGBT lobby”.
Her government has told mayors to stop registering the children of same-sex parents and the ruling majority has submitted a bill to parliament aimed at prosecuting couples who go abroad to have a baby via a surrogate, mainly targeting gay couples.
Reuters
Seoul blocks LGBTQ+ festival by allowing Christian concert
LGBT Christians in Hungary bank on pope’s visit to blunt antigay campaigns
Outlook seems positive for South Korean LGBTQ couples
BIG READ: Why LGBTQ+ is increasingly in the crosshairs of right-wing populism
CHRIS ROPER: Playing political football at the World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Seoul blocks LGBTQ+ festival by allowing Christian concert
LGBT Christians in Hungary bank on pope’s visit to blunt antigay campaigns
Outlook seems positive for South Korean LGBTQ couples
BIG READ: Why LGBTQ+ is increasingly in the crosshairs of right-wing populism
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.