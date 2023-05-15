World / Europe

Italian LGBT+ workers face discrimination

15 May 2023 - 18:30 Antonella Cinelli
Picture: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOT
Picture: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOT

Rome — Four out of 10 LGBT+ people in Italy believe discrimination has damaged them at work, a survey by national statistics bureau ISTAT and state anti-discrimination office UNAR shows.

Among those surveyed, 41.4% said that being homosexual or bisexual had been a disadvantage for their career, professional recognition or salary, especially among payroll workers in the private sector.

More than six out of 10 preferred not to speak about their private lives at work to avoid revealing their sexual orientation, the survey showed. The poll was carried out in 2022 and surveyed 1,200 people.

LGBT+ rights and gender equality in Italy have been a particularly sensitive issue since right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni came to power seven months ago vowing to combat what she called the “LGBT lobby”.

Her government has told mayors to stop registering the children of same-sex parents and the ruling majority has submitted a bill to parliament aimed at prosecuting couples who go abroad to have a baby via a surrogate, mainly targeting gay couples.

Reuters

Seoul blocks LGBTQ+ festival by allowing Christian concert

Since 2015, the LGBTQ+ event has been held in front of the city hall, except for 2020 and 2021 when Covid-19 rules prevented any gatherings
World
1 week ago

LGBT Christians in Hungary bank on pope’s visit to blunt antigay campaigns

Believers feel shame about their identity and that ‘God does not love them’, says activist
World
3 weeks ago

Outlook seems positive for South Korean LGBTQ couples

A survey by South Korean pollster Realmeter in 2022 found that nearly seven in 10 respondents said an anti-discrimination law is necessary
World
2 months ago

BIG READ: Why LGBTQ+ is increasingly in the crosshairs of right-wing populism

Community poses what Paleo-conservatives, right-wingers and religious fundamentalists see as a danger to societies
Life
5 months ago

CHRIS ROPER: Playing political football at the World Cup

LGBTQI+ protests are incurring the wrath of the Qatari government and its Fifa ‘soccerpuppet’ at the World Cup. But some rights, it seems, are more ...
Opinion
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Turkey’s opposition alliance disputes Erdogan’s ...
World / Europe
2.
Malaysia may decriminalise possession of small ...
World / Asia
3.
Chinese court sentences US citizen to life for ...
World / Asia
4.
Top Hong Kong cartoonist gets the axe
World / Asia
5.
Palestinians and Israelis resume normal life ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Seoul blocks LGBTQ+ festival by allowing Christian concert

World / Asia

LGBT Christians in Hungary bank on pope’s visit to blunt antigay campaigns

World / Europe

Outlook seems positive for South Korean LGBTQ couples

World / Asia

BIG READ: Why LGBTQ+ is increasingly in the crosshairs of right-wing populism

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.