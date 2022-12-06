BIG READ: Why LGBTQ+ is increasingly in the crosshairs of right-wing populism

Muted performance in equities comes after global stocks and treasury prices fall
Chances are we will see little impact on cable theft during the six months of the ban, which is more a misguided attempt at industrial policy than an effective effort to fight crime
The postponement until Tuesday next week will give MPs enough time to make arrangements to get to Cape Town to attend the vote
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Ankara is demanding confirmation of insurance cover
All the odds are against Dean Elgar's warriors, but so were they in 2008 when SA won its first series in Australia
Community poses what Paleo-conservatives, right-wingers and religious fundamentalists see as a danger to societies
The lives, choices and very presence of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer people, and the free choice of sexual preferences or gender choices (LGBTQ+), have become politically globalised recently.
The most high-profile evidence of this has been the tension about displaying signs of symbols that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at the World Cup in Qatar. More than anything it is a reminder of the power to resist, oppose and simply erase anything that does not fit the values of what is considered “normal,” or what runs against religious dogma...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BIG READ: Why LGBTQ+ is increasingly in the crosshairs of right-wing populism
Community poses what Paleo-conservatives, right-wingers and religious fundamentalists see as a danger to societies
The lives, choices and very presence of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer people, and the free choice of sexual preferences or gender choices (LGBTQ+), have become politically globalised recently.
The most high-profile evidence of this has been the tension about displaying signs of symbols that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at the World Cup in Qatar. More than anything it is a reminder of the power to resist, oppose and simply erase anything that does not fit the values of what is considered “normal,” or what runs against religious dogma...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.